THIS IS WEST COAST COOL 101…The Dave Pell Octet: The Complete Trend & Kapp Recordings 1953-1956

Back in the 1950s, a group of guys from New York and Philadelphia moved to Hollywood to get steady work in the nascent TV and movie recording industry and developed a sound called “West Coast Cool.” Essentially, is was a reaction to the torrid tempos and harmonics of bebop; a kinder, gentler sound, more adaptable to cruising along PCH in your convertible while wearing your Hawaiian shirt. The softer and more arranged sounds have been denigrated by some, but they have surprisingly aged well, especially when the music was in the capable hands of Pres-inspired tenor saxist Dave Pell, who faithfully carried the lighter than sound air and kept it popular until it was finally taken over by the cacophonous shrieks and wails by the barbarians at the gates in the late 50s and early 60s.

This two disc set has the soft and sleek toned tenorist with fellow Angelenos including Don Fagerquist/tp, Ray Sims/tb, Ronny Lang/bs-as, Jeff Clarkson-Don Trenner-Claude Williamson/p, Tony Rizzi/g, Rolly Rundock/b and Bill Richmond-Jack Sperling/dr. The polished chrome arrangements are by the likes of Marty Paich, Shorty Rogers, Johnny Mandel, Med Flory, and Bill Holman among others. The themes of the three albums produced here give tributes to composers Irving Berlin, Rodgers & Hart and Burke & Van Heusen.

Vocalist Lucy Ann Polk gives girl next door versions of daiquiri-flavored “Like Someone In Love,” Polka Dots and Moonbeams” and “Aren’t You Glad You’re You.” Pell himself is lithe and warm as he coos on “I’m Putting All My Eggs in One Basket” and “Kate.” Pell adds some rich harmonics as he switches to the English horn on “Russian Lullaby” and Ronny Lng wisps on the flute during “It Never Entered My Mind” and “Darn that Dream.” The team is light enough to swing with soft shoes, but thick enough to show some muscle in the process, and the creative charts keep the music concise, coherent and clever.

The liner notes include all of the studio info, as well as some great background on a period when a jazzer could make a good living and buy a house in the Valley just by blowing his horn. Any complaints?

Fresh Sound Records

www.freshsoundrecords.com