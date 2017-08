THE FIVE FRESHMEN? The Black Market Trust: Just One of Those Things

OK, so technically, they all don’t sing, but still four out of five guys in the band do, and they do both solos and harmonies the best thing this side of the classic Four Freshmen days. They also play accompanying instruments, so Jeffrey Scott Radaich/g, Chris Irwin/g, Brian Netzleyb, Nick Coventry/vio and non-vocalist Brandon Laws serve up inspired gypsy-style swing to boot. They’ve got a handful of guests, such as Wayne Bergeron-Ron Blake/tp, Rob Hardt/sax and Francisco Torres/tb, so the caravan can get pretty full at times, as on the infectious salsa’d Read of “It’s Only A Paper Moon” or the reggae’d “Pleas Stay.”

Much of the time, dashes of Django Reinhardt and the Hot Club Quintet are displayed, with Radaich’s fun fret work joining in with the voices on the swinging “All of Me” and the hectic “Just One of Those Things.” Coventry’s violin gets frenzied on “Pretty Trix” while the voices get Barbershop Quartetish on “Tonight You Belong To Me.” Too musical for nostalgia, and too fun for stuffed shirts.

www.theblackmarkettrust.com