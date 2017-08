SOLO PIANO..Dick Hyman: Solo at the Sacramento Jazz Festivals 1983-1988, Jim Turner: Magic Fingers-A Tribute to Johnny Guarnieri

The marrow of jazz, the solo piano in stride form, is presented here in two wonderful displays of the art.

The legendary Dick Hyman was a mainstay at the Sacramento Jazz Festival, and is captured here in various shows and recordings. Most of the quality of the sound is excellent, and all of the pieces sound like the touch of a master at his beloved craft. His ten fingers handle pieces like “S’Wonderful” and “Sophisticated Lady” with swinging authority, while making Fats Waller’s “Jitterbug Waltz” sound contrastedly modern, nostalgic and timeless. His left hand is a marvel on “How High The Moon” and “Jazz Me Blues” while showing why this “crazy” and “hot” sound captured the minds and hearts of the Golden Age. S’Wonderful, indeed!

Ron Hackett gives a salute to pianist Johnny Guarnieri, who was both a sideman for Benny Goodman as well as a leader of taking jazz to a more sophisticated level. With guest clarinetist Ron Hockett, he delivers a lovely “Dolce Tanina” while Chopin’s “Minute Waltz” gets swung around. Most of the rest of the material is compositions by Guarnieri, and they range from full bodied swing as on the striding “Gliss Me Again” to the playful “Sandra.” There’s a charm and joyful buoyancy to pieces such as the melodic “Amigo Simpatico” and “The Jim Dandy Rag” that is sadly missing in today’s material. This album serves as a reminder of not only a great artist, but how far we may have strayed away from our first love.

www.arborsrecords.com

www.jazzology.com