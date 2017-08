SCANDINAVIAN SWINGING..Teemu Viinikainen III: Return of Robert Dickson

CSUN’S PERFORMING ARTS JUST POSTED IT’S 17-18 SEASON WHICH INCLUDES MACEO PARKER 10/19, MILES ELECTRIC BAND 03/01, CLAYTON-HAMILTON ORCHESTRA

04/10 CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT 04/18-19, TERENCE BLANCHARD 05/01-02, WWW.VALLEYPERFORMINGARTSCENTER.ORG

THE BROAD STAGE JUST ANNOUNCED IT’S 17-18 SEASON WITH JOHN MAYALL 08.25, BETTYE LAVETTE 09.23, STANLEY CLARKE 10.14 AND HIROMI 11.13 GET INFO AT WWW.THEBROADSTAGE.COM

PEPPERDINE HAS A NEW JAZZ SERIES FOR 17-18. IT INCLUDES ROGER MCGUINN 10.05, LADIES OF MOTOWN 10.07, MEMPHIS REVIEW 10.08, HERB ALPERT & LANI HALL 10.22, TOMMY EMMANUEL 01.17-18 INFO AT WWW.ARTS.PEPPERDINE.EDU

CHECK OUT JAZZ ON TV WITH “THE JAZZ CREATIVE”. HERE’S THE LINK: http://www.allmusictelevision.net/#!the-jazz-creative-tv/qu3rp

ON MONDAYS JAZZ IS HELD IN TARZAN WITH CATHY SEGAL-GARCIA. INFO AT WWW.1118DEGREESLA,COM

EVERY TUESDAY-JOHN PISANO’S GUITAR NIGHT IN BURBANK. THIS MONTH’S GUEST LIST INCLUDING JOHN STORIE AND RICH SEVERENSEN IS AT WWW.VIVACANTINA.COM

AUG 2 ALEX ACUNA COMES TO HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

AUG 2 BASSIST BEN WILLIAMS HITS DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

AUG 4 DANNY GREEN’S TRIO COMES TO LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

AUG 4 QUINCY JONES PRESENTS ELI TEPLIN. INFO AT WWW.THEBROADSTAGE.ORG

AUG 4 LUPILLO RIVERA COMES TO SANTA YNEZ. INFO AT WWW.CHUMASHCASINO.COM

AUG 4 OHM FUSES INTO THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

AUG 5 BEN CLATWORTHY HITS DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.SATURDAYNIGHTJAZZDTLA.COM

AUG 5 JOHN DAVERSA’S BIG BAND STUFFS THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

AUG 9-10 LEGENDARY BASSIST MICHAEL HENDERSON HITS LA. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

AUG 11 BASSIST PAT SENATORE SWINGS IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

AUG 11 NUTTY MIXES JAZZ AND BOOMER HITS IN THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

AUG 11-13 PIANIST HAROLD MABERN HITS HOLLYWOOD. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

AUG 11-12 DIANA KRALL COOS IN THE BOWL. INFO AT WWW.HOLLYWOODBOWL.COM

AUG 12 AMBER WEEKES SINGS DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.SATURDAYNIGHTJAZZDTLA.COM

AUG 13 VARDAN OVSEPIAN DUETS IN LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

AUG 14 TIERNEY SUTTON SINGS IN THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

AUG 16 ALAN BROADBENT’S TRIO COMES TO LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

AUG 17-20 JOHN PIZZARELLI DOES BOSSA & SINATRA INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

AUG 18 GROOVE SAUCE SIMMERS IN THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

AUG 18-19 HOLOPHONOR DEBUTS THEIR LATEST CD IN LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

AUG 19 ANN CUSAK SINGS IN THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

AUG 19 THOM ROTELLA & ERNIE WATTS FILL THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

AUG 25 SAXIST DANIEL ROTEM COMES TO LA. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

AUG 25 ANNA MJOLL SINGS IN THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

AUG 26 DOUG WEBB ALL STARS HIT THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

AUG 26 LEGENDARY DRUMMER JOE LA BARBERA HITS LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

AUG 31 JEFF LORBER’S FUSION HITS THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

SEPT 1 STEVE WINWOOD MAKES A RARE APPEARANCE. INFO AT WWW.CHUMASHCASINO.COM

SEPT 1 JUDY COLLINS AND STEPHEN STILLS REUNITE. INFO AT WWW.SABANCONCERTS.COM

SEPT 14-17 RON CARTER’S TRIO COMES TO LA. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

SEPT 15 DEE DEE BRIDGWATER DOES MEMPHIS IN SB. INFO AT WWW.LOBERO.COM

SEPT 17 LEO KOTTKE PICKS AND GRINS IN SB. INFO AT WWW.LOBERO.COM

OCT 1-15 THE ANGEL CITY JAZZ FEST RETURNS, INCLUDING DE DE BRIDGWATER, BEN MONDER, CRAID TABORN, JEFF PARKER AND MOST OTHER PEOPLE DO THE KILLING. INFO AT WWW.ANGELCITYJAZZ.COM

OCT 28 BRAD MEHLDAU COMES TO SB. INFO AT WWW.LOBERO.COM

NOV 13 ROBERT CRAY BLUESES UP SB. INFO AT WWW.LOBERO.COM

NOV 30 ANAT COHEN TENTET COMES TO CSUN. INFO AT WWW.VALLEYPERFORMINGARTSCENTER.ORG

DEC 6 ARTURO SANDOVAL BLOWS HIS HORN IN SB. INFO AT WWW.LOBERO.COM