ROSSINI’S OVERTURES…Bianca Rossini: Vento do Norte

If you like your Brazilian sounds romantic and sensuous, then Bianca Rossini is set to cater any meal. These ten songs have the velvet toned chanteuse creating lovely sounds with a mix of her own lyrics with traditional samba themes.

With a team including Peter Roberts/p-g-b-key, Steve Rawlins/p, Robert Montero/g, her voice is more confident and stronger than her earlier album, asserting herself with rich piano work on the title track, while still able to deliver her delicate wisp of a voice on the intimate “Tic Tac do Amor” and the coy “Why I Smile.” She saunters with delight with “Meu Sonho” and is languid on the couch during “Doce Amor.” Some caresing tenor sax work by Jimmy Roberts adds to the seduction of the vintage sounding “Ipanema Paraiso,” and calming vibes from Marilyn Berglas create a mist on “Coracao De Ouro.” A duet with pianist Steve Rawlins on “Que Cor” makes you beg for an entire album in a similar mood, if one doesn’t get a heart attack by the end. When’s her next trip to So Cal?

www.biancarossini.com