ROOTS…Peter  Himmelman: There Is No Calamity, Delta Wires: Born In  Oakland, Brother Neil: Away Avenue Away…

Rootsy rock and R&B for the new millennium…

From Minnesota’s tundra, LA-based Peter Himmelman comes across like a 70s singer-songwriter as he teams up with Matt Thompson/b, Scott Tipping/g, Jeff Victor/key, Jimi Englund/perc and Chuck Lacy/dr along with a trio of vocalists on this album that looks at the questions of life. Bluesy guitar fills the room with smoke rings on “Sacrificial” and “Smoke and Flames” and some sleek guitar riffs whip around the corner on “Memories in the Heart of Mine.” Most evocative is the churchified “Ropes or Wings” while the message of “Fear is Undoing” is provocative, if only an objective answer of comfort could have been provided. Some clever wordsmithing is done by the leader on “Ribbon of Highway” and cynical observations hearken to vintage Randy Newman on “Rich Men Rule the World.” Intriguing observations, looking for solutions in a postmodern world.

The Bay Area team Delta Wires has been playing the blues for over 30 years, and they sound as fresh as ever on this upbeat session. Ernie Pinata/voc-harp, Tom Gerrits/b-voc, Richard Healy/g, Tony Huszar/dr, Gery Jonutz/sax, David Bowman/tb and John Christensen/tp sound earnest and snappy on “Sunny Day” with Pinata’s rich and leathered voice searing through the smoky horns. The rhythm section creates danceable backbeats on “Fine and Healthy Ting” and “Devil’s In My Headset” and you feel like you’re in a swampy Memphis dive with the horns on “Fun Time” and “Vacation.” Healy’s guitar sizzles on “Days of the Week” and they have a real live sound throughout, particularly on the open armed “All I Have To Give.” Vintage sounds.

Neil Parent sings while also playing guitar and keyboards along with Mike Whaling/g-b, Brad Canning/b, Stephan Szczesniak/dr and a horn team of Colleen Allen/sax-fl, Alexis Baro/tp and Phil Gray/tb. Parent’s voice and delivery comes across like an attractive mix between Boz Scaggs and Kenny Rankin, crooning on the lazy blues “Off My Mind” and the guitars and keyboards of “Right Now.” The team has a relaxed jazz feel during “Take a Seat” and Parent gets intimate at the piano on the title track. Gospel voices eteam together on an intriguing “Spin Our Wheels” and the team shows its fun side on the jivy “Wake Up Little Lady” and the New Orleans-grooved “Turn It Up.” Bluesy swing with style.

www.peterhimmelman.com

www.deltawires.com

www.brotherneil.com