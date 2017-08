ROOTS, ROCK , REGGAE, Chris Fullerton: Epilepsy Blues, Tucci: Olivia, Double Tiger: Sharp & Ready

In keeping with the famed Bob Marley song, we put all three in a pan and fry them up!

Chris Fullerton plays guitar and sings like he’s been working as a hired hand all day in the Texas panhandle. Along with Luke Willis on violin and Ian Sutton with the pedal steel, Fullerton growls like he’s got blisters on his fingers on the folksy pieces such as the harrowing “Bad Wind” and he shows his farmer’s tan on the textured “Come to Texas.” Some folksy Cajun takes place on “My Cher Amie” wiel the team strums up a 2 stepper on “Epilepsy Blues.” If you’re tired of posers in hats that they’ve never worn on a horse, check this dude rancher out.

Steve Tucci plays guitar and growls with a venom as he rocks the boogie with Michael Tucci/dr, Shawn Murphy/voc-sax and Harry De Busk/b-voc. The team sounds like it hit the streets of the South Side of Chicago on the electrifying “”Play By The Rule” while some Santana-inspired licks appear on””I Don’t Need It.” The team shows how to shuffle a groove while Tucci snarls on “Gimme Some of Your Love” and the 8 to the bar grooves run deep as the voices wail on”High Roller.” The team plays with dirt under the nails.

Jay “Double Tiger” Spaker teams with Elliot Martin/voc, Borham Lee/keys, Nate Edgar/b and a four piece horn section as Spaker plays just about everything else on his own compositions. The horns add a sweaty texture to pieces like “Rocking Time” and “Sharp & Ready” while some electronics create percussive patterns on “Babylon Exile” and “Moonlight.” The pulse has a vintage feel, with thick chords produced that give a greasy sauce to the mix. Nothing new, but definitely not stale.

