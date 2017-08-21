ROOTS! Maurice Tani: The Lovers Car, Sean Wheeler: Sand In My Soul, Chris Cain: Chris Cain, Xochitil Morales: Descansos, Guy Belanger: Tracers & Scars

Here’s a handful of albums that take you back to the roots of modern music and thought. Four of albums can be found on the label Little Village Foundation, organized by keyboard legend Jim Pugh, who’s been with everyone from BB King, Etta James, Robert Cray, John Lee Hooker to Van Morrison. Along with this quartet of intriguing sounds is a similarly earth toned gem from Canada. Go figure!

Maurice Tani has a sun-dried voice, and plays guitar along with Jim Pugh/key, Kid Anderson/g, Mike Anderson/b and D’mar-June Core/dr for some blueswailing rockers. He comes across like a JD Souther of a soulmate, with intimate piano and violin on “The Lovers Card” and the thoughtful “Out With The Old” while rough and ready VFW stompers abound on “Something to Hide” and “It Finally Fell For You.” He sounds like he’s got a lot of stories to tell while you sit in the naugahyde booth, so pull up a chair.

Sean Wheeler has a bit more of a Dr. John rasp and leans more toward the Memphis and southern side of the track on this relaxed rootser with Kid Anderson/b-key, Jim Pugh/key, Aki Kumar/harp, Alex Pettersen-Lisa Leschner Andersen/dr-perc. The moods range from rural road trips on “Men Like Me Can Fly” to back porch picking and grinning on “L as Kind Words Blues.” He gets start with vice and guitar on “Nobody’s Fault But Mine,” and you tend to believe him, as he shows signs of repentance on the slinking “I’m Coming Home.” Old World C&W are bluesing on “I’m Glad” and you even get a bit of urban rap n the funky take of Gil Scott-Heron’s “Home Is Where the Hatred Is.” Dirt is under the nails on this one!

Blues and swing are in abundance with guitarist and singer Chris Cain, who rocks the town with Larry Taylor/b, Jim Pugh/key, Tony Braunagel/dr and an extra umph with saxists Nancy Wright and Jack Sanford. Cain is able on the chicka-booming “Tired of the Way You Do” and takes you to the South Side of Chicago on a rip roaring “My Baby Wants to Leave Me.” Trips to New Orleans are boogying on “ Meansest Woman in Town” and Kansas City is swinging on “Kidney Stew.” Cain’s vocals are a rich Memphis stew on the STAXY “Trying to Forget It” and Pugh is the toast of the saloon on “Evil Minded Woman.” A foot stomper.

Guy Belanger plays harmonica a lot and sings a bit in a mix of settings with Andre Lachance/g, Marc-Andre Drouin/b, Michel Roy/dr and various guests on strings, voice, piano and percussion. He’s got a passionate vibrato, sounding folksy on “My Dearest Friend” and sounds like he’s in sweet home Alabama on “Common Ground.” Some funky delta blues take you out into the Magnolia trees on the funky “Fat Boy” with guitarist Preston Reed and Eric Longsworth’s cello makes “Traces & Scars” a thoughtful dream. Impressive.

Xochitl Morales is a teenage poet from Central California. This album has her reciting her verses in solo format or with Spartan accompaniment. She also plays violin, guitarron, trumpet, marimba and kalemba while Juan Morales adds guitars and Bear Erikson contributes moog synthesizer for mood creation. The themes range from assimilation in her town, to the effects of pesticide poisoning and various life opportunities in the farming community. The idea comes through very spontaneously and with heart on sleeve, with the possible intended audience being held at a Bernie Sanders convention.