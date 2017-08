RINGER OF THE WEEK****George Thorogood: Party of One

Guitarist George Thorogood has always been associated with the electric guitar boogie and blues with his Destroyers band since the ‘80s. He strips down, sits down and gets down with vintage and modern blues as he plays acoustic, electric, slide guitar and harmonica on a riveting album that makes you glad you’re you.

He doesn’t do a ton of soloing, focusing on the riffs of the song as on the relentless electric take of Robert Johnson’s “I’m A Steady Rollin’ Man” or John Lee Hooker’s One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer.” He knows how to tell a story , as on “The Hookers…” while mixing well Johnny Cash with Bob Dylan on “Bad News” or “Down The Highway.” A laconic take on acoustic guitar of The Rolling Stones’ “No Expectations” is a back porch delight while Thorogood snarls on “Wang Dang Doodle” and “Tallahassee Woman.” His touch on the dobro is a swampy delight, and while other pickers may have more chops, none have more grit and feeling. This guy plays with dirt under his fingernails, and he exudes the essence of the back road troubadour. Pick him up when he hitches a ride.Whew!

