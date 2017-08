John Pizzarelli Sinatra & Jobim @ 50

Well, John Pizzarell has already done tributes to both Frank Sinatra and Antonio Jobim, so it makes perfect sense to deliver an album dedicated to their own collaboration. Throw in Jobim’s grandson Daniel for some vocals and you get a seductively sublime set of sambas. The two voices meld together beautifully in soto voce on medleys “I Concentrate On You/Wave” and “Meditation/Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars” as well a seductive “Agua De Beber” with a supporting team of Helio Alves/p and Duduka DaFonseca. Tenor saxist Harry Allen gives us his Stan Getziest on a handful of tunes, while Jessica Molaskey and Madeleine Pizzarelli join with John for some rich and soothing vocal background support.

A few songs not associated with the famed collaboration give an extra nuance to the album, as the quirky “Two Kits” as well as Michael Franks’ song about the bossa master on “Antonio’s Song” join with Pizzarelli-Molaskey pieces “She’s So Sensitive” and “Canto Casual” to bring some contrast to the wardrobe. The timeless attraction of this music is well represented here, making you frighteningly wonder what jazz would have devolved into without the life-saving shot of Jobim’s medicine.

Pizzarelli is touring with this ensemble, and it should be a treat!

www.concordmusicgroup.com