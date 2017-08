FEMALE VOCALS FOR A NEW MILLENNIUM…Michelle Bradley: Body and Soul, Kathy Sanborn: Recollecting You, Janet Lawson: The Janet Lawson Quintet

Here is a trio of vocalists that have created intriguing ways of jazz interpretations.

Michelle Bradley has a rich vibrato, and uses it well as she swings through a collection of standards. The team of Art Fristsoe/p, Tim Ruiz/b, Jerre Jackson-Richard Cholakian/dr, Brennen Nase-Greg Petito is occasionally augmented by horns. Shelly Carrol’s flute adds a breeze Bradley’s warm samba “Key Largo” and Andre Hayward’s trombone glistens with her on a starry eyed “Moonlight in Vermont.” She’s nimble with a lyric as she gives an uptempo “Body and Soul” and she knows how to mild a lyric as she glimmers on “Misty.” Impressive!

Kathy Sanborn boasts of a nasal-husky voice, and uses it well on this collection of her own compositions. With Keerthy Narayanan/key-b, Aman Almeida/p, Abhinav Khanna/dr, Wayne Ricci/tp and a handful of guests, she focuses on dreamy and nourish moods, as on the blue and misty “Another Sultry Night” and the Old World “Reflections In The Rain.” With Ricci’s muted horn, Sanborn’s tone is closely akin, melding well on “Always You” and trading off as she gives scat lines on the sepia toned “Kissed (Shoobop Shoobop).” The presence of rich keyboards and synths creates long shadows as on “Guiding Light,” while the upbeat “The Boys Are Back Again” delivers an 80s feel. Musical musings.

Could Janet Lawson be the female version of Mark Murphy? This album of hers sure hints at it! She’s got a real flexible delivery, but can still swing with the best. She sounds like a part of Eric Dolphy’s band on a free spirited take of “Jitterbug Waltz,” and gets frisky as she creates vocal effects on an adventurous “You Promised.” Able to sound hip and peppy as she goes behind the beat on “So High,” she also stretches the lyrics like Turkish Taffy on a languid “Round Midnight” while chirping like a canary on Latin “Sunday Afternoon.” She interprets some Miles Davis material such as “Joshua” with the footwork of a ballet dancer, while looping around the lyrics on “It Never Entered My Mind.” When’s she coming to LA?!?

