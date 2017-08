DOO WOP LIVES! The Penguins: The Complete Releases 1954-62

Before going Back to the Future, the radio waves were filled with vocal doo wop bands, most of whom had names associated with birds, such as The Flamingos, The Orioles and The Crows. Best of all were The Penguins, whose “Earth Angel” was made most popular in the famous 1985 movie with Michael J. Fox, but it would have stayed a staple for vocalists without the assistance of Dr. Brown. The easy going harmonies, originally provided by Cleveland Duncan, Curtis Williams, Dexter Tisby and Bruce Tate and various incarnations, still defines the apotheosis of vocal R&B. While white groups, many of Canadian and Italian descent, made their own names in the genre, it was black ones such as The Penguins which defined the true sound. This two cd set covers the waterfront of what made The Penguins one of the bands by which others are compared.

Their career veered mostly between the labels Dootone and Mercury, with a few brief stints with other companies before they disbanded in 1962. During their early years, besides “Earth Angel,” the delivered smoky delights such as “Hey Senorita” and they take you on a stroll for “Kiss A Fool Goodbye.” Post “Angel,” the still sound rich and inviting on “That’s How Much I Need You” and “Be My Loving Baby” and even the lazy and swaying “Believe Me” which closes out the anthology shows that they ended, literally, on a high note. Trust me, this one’s a pleasure you’ll keep going back to, and by the third listen you’ll be singing along. What more could you ask?

www.acrobatmusic.net