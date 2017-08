Denny Zeitlin & George Marsh: Expedition

This is not the first collaboration between pianist/keyboardist Denny Zeitlin and drummer George Marsh, but it’s the strongest. Zeitlin, known for his highly personal touch on the piano, takes a huge artistic risk by ridding that aspect of his talent in exchange for electronic experiments and improvisations on these duet summits, but if you can get over the inherent anonymity of the electronics, there are rewards to be taken.

Zeitlin does some flowing keywork with Marsh’s swinging drumming on”Geysers” while creating a synthetic bass pulse to form some Middle Eastern harmonics on “Lives Of Clowns.” He makes his keyboards sounds like a reed on the loose “Shards of Blue” while a touch of brass is toned with conversant cymbals on “One Song.” Sonic soundscapes produce acoustic frames during the ominous “Sentinel and the impressionistic “Spiral Nebula.” Both artists use broad brush strokes on these abstract paintings of sounds, taking the listener to other exotic worlds.

