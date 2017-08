Cyrus Chestnut: There’s A Sweet, Sweet Spirit

Few artists this side of JS Bach have made a living playing music in both the church and the secular world. Pianist Cyrus Chestnut leads the worship at his church, and also preaches from the ivories in jazz clubs during his long career. For this recording, he’s with the top notch team of Steve Nelson guesting withhis symbiotic trio of Buster Williams/b and Lenny White/dr through a mix of classical, church and classy.

Nelson’s good vibes make for rich and swinging kineticism on the lithe “The Littlest One Of All” and relaxed “Easy Living,” while White digs deep on “CDS” and Williamshas the pulse of a long distance runner on a hip read of “Rhythm-A-Ning.” Chestnut himself is lovingly meditative on a trio “Chopin Prelude” and on his lonesome delivers gentle assuages on “Christina” and glows like a church candle on the spiritual title track. Strong from the opening greeting to the closing benediction.

