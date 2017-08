AMERICANA…Mighty Joe Young: Live From the North Side of Chicago, Del Shannon: The Dublin Sessions

Sounds that touch your inner soul are delivered from a pair of 70s recordings.

Teamed with Benny Turner (Freddie King’s Brother) on bass, Willie Hayes/dr, Tommy Giblin/org,and Lafayette Leake/p, blues groover “Mighty” Joe Young sings like a caged bear and plays guitar like a juke jointer on the gig at Wise Fools Pub in a Chicago concert from sweaty July, 1978. The team is funky as all get out on the instrumental “Cruisin’ Down Highway 99” and as Young says he’s “Playing the blues from the heart” on a stomping “That’s All Right’ and a slow gilled BBQ of “I Can’t Quit You Baby.” An 11 minute funky chicken of “Turning Point” includes Hayes on vocals, while Young moans and cries on “Baby Please” and “Stormy

Best known for his pop hit “Runaway,” vocalist Del Shannon re-defined himself in the 70s but still kept the pop sensibilities, as shown on this wide ranging concert from the UK in 1977. He’s teamed with Michael Smitham/g, Barry Walker/key, Trevor Hilton/b, and Kevin Connolly/dr and walks the tightrope between teenage pop, as on “Love Letters” and out and out rocking during a cover of “ Oh, Pretty Woman.” His voice is a mix of John Fogerty and Fabian on rockers like “Best Days of My Life” and “One Track Mind” while delivering a credible read of the pop hit “Black is Black” with renewed vigor. Shannon kept a grip against the grain as he held onto pop melodies as on “Amanda” and “Love Don’t Come Easy.” He definitely had his own demons to deal with, but you cannot tell here, as in retrospect he had lots to look forward to if he had held onto his hopes.

