Adam Rogers: Dice

Tensile toned guitarist Adam Rogers has carved out an impressive career being an anchor leg for artists ranging from Chris Potter to John Patitucci and Alex Sipiagin while also taking some time out for an occasional album of his own. This time out, he not only brings out his collection of guitars, but clarinet, bass clarinet, an array of keyboards, samples, percussion and loops to deliver some rootsy blues with Fima Ephron/b and Nate Smith/dr.

The team delivers some rocking grooves with a bit of a rural twang on “Flava” and the title track, with Rogers getting the team into a Memphis swamp mood on “Elephant” with a trip to the Delta on the rich and bluesy “Chronics.” The rhythm team sounds like a backup for Johnny Cash on the gritty and rural “The Mystic” with Smith laying down the beat of train tracks, while they take you to a late night at the VFW on a cozy read of “Crazy.” Rogers is a master of varying his tone, mixing sounds from Jimi Hendrix to Luther Perkins and making it fit just right. A six stringed delight that rolls a seven.

www.adamrogers.com