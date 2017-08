A FORGOTTEN TUNESMITH…Arthur Alexander: Arthur Alexander

Back in the 60s and 70s, Arthur Alexander was known as one of the more important composers, having penned pieces such as “Anna (Go to Him)”, which was covered by the Beatles, as well as “You Better Move On.” Artists including The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, the Bee Gees and George Jones covered his material, and because he didn’t release a lot of albums under his own name, this reissue of 1972’s self titled album is all the more important.

Armstrong was able to mix pop and country with soul stirrings to create a unique style. His rich voice works well on the honky tonk soul with horns on “I’m Coming Home” while he sounds like a minstrel on the thoughtful “It Hurts to Want it So Bad.” He’s deft at creating a catchy tune, exemplified by the keyboard concepts of “Love’s Where Life Begins” and he knows how boogie as on “Burning Love” (which good ol’ Elvis covered”) and deliver a soulful ballad during “Rainbow Road.” Some Memphis stew brews on “call Me Hone” and a Caribbean lilt on “Call Me in Tahiti” works along a churchy “Thank God He Came” while sounds from Spanish Harlem are evoked on “Down the Back Roads.” If you missed him the first time around, here’s a second chance.

