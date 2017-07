WHO IS THIS GUY?!? Miles Mosley: Uprising

If this is the future direction of jazz, please count me in!

This debut album by singer/bassist/composer Miles Mosley is as promising as it is exciting. He’s played with artists ranging from Jeff Beck and Mos Def, while this album gives hints of swinging jazz, R&B and funky gospel. The core team of Mosley with Tony Austin/dr, Cameron Graves/p, Brandon Coleman/key, Ryan Porter/tb, Kamasi Washington/ts, Zane Musa/ts, Christopher Gray/tp Dontae Winslow/tp is intermittently supplemented by strings, percussion and even a vocal choir on this ambitious collage.

His voice is strong and defiant, shouting it out on a Sly and Family Stone funkified “Young Lion” or delivering a blue eyed soul hint of the Young Rascals on the peppy “Shadow of Doubt.” His bass can bow and pulsate to create rich ideas as indie meets pop and jazz on the fresh sounding “L.A. Won’t Bring You Down” and he gets pizzicato’d bluesy with soul drenched vocals on “More Than This.” His messages are quite intriguing, bringing in a gospel feel and Old Testament message on the dramatic “Abraham” while delivering an anthem with flowing piano on “Sky High.” The horns and rhythm team snaps like snow peas on “Heartbreaking Efforts of Others” and delivers a harrowing message with the catchy “Reap A Soul.”

This album bubbles over with fresh ideas, enthusiastically delivered, making you think this guy is on a photo finish with Jamie Cullum to be the best representative for making jazz accessible again.

