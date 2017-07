Typhanie Monique: Call It Magic

Vocalist Typhanie Monique mixes moods and grooves on this successful album. She’s got a palpably rich voice, and uses her vibrato with tender care. She’s backed by a core team of Joshua Ramos/b, Ben Lewis/p and Greg Artry/dr, delivering a deft pulse on an understated “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore” while allowing Monique to go wanderlust when strings are added on “Magic” and while she tells a story n “Where Is Love/Love Is.”

The other side of her is a bit of a soul queen, as she gets funky with some horns and percussion on a hip “ Just Friends” and earthy on a jazzy “Sister/Miss Celie’s Blues.” Most intriguing is her duet with B3er Tony Monaco no a deeply bluesed “ Called Love” and a boppy “What is This Thing Called Love/This Thing?” with the addition of Dana Hall riding on the cymbals. Flexible and flowing-gonna like it!

www.typhaniemonique.com