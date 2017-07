THIS IS AN ALTO SAX 101…Dave Brubeck Quartet: Zurich 1964

The label Swiss Radio Days continues its essential series with a captivating performance in Zurich of

Dave Brubeck’s classic quartet of Paul Desmond/as, Eugene Wright/b and Joe Morello/dr in performance. The team was at its zenith, and ran like a well oiled machine, mixing rich melodies, lyrical solos and progressive rhythms to create a completely unique sound.

While most alto sax players at the time were worshipping at the altars of either Charlie Parker or Ornette Coleman, Desmond created his own classic “dry martini” sound and delivery, and it was the perfect foil to Brubeck’s percussive two handed delivery. The contrast is apparent on pieces like the lilting “Audrey” and dreamy “You Go To My Head” as the altoist floats like a feather and Brubeck trudges on like an army trooper. The team pulls back and forth from progressive to Tin Pan Alley swing on pieces like “Pennies From Heaven” and “Cable Car,” while creating rich impressions that rival Monet on “Koto Song.” The iconic “Take Five” and “Shimwa” display what the Joe Morello-lead rhythm section can do, as the clever grooves prove to be a real crowd pleaser, but what lasts through a half century is the cirrus clouds created by the bespeckled Desmond. Check out what a horn should sound like.

