THE LAST STANDING BEBOPPER…Terry Gibbs: 92 Years Young-Jammin’ at the Gibbs House

Of all of the musicians to come out of the bebop era, Terry Gibbs is the last one who lived to see the fledging sounds of Diz and Bird hit the airwaves. The veteran of the Second Herd shows he’s still got the spark as he teams up with his son Gerry on drums as well as John Campbell/p and Mike Currola/b for some jovial jazz and swing.

Gibbs sounds terrific as he puts the vibrato back in vibes, ringing in the years on “What’s New” and glistening during “All the Things You Are.” He snaps everyone to attention on peppy reads of “ Back Home In Indiana” and “Take the ‘A’ Train,” while he boogies with the best as he stomps and shuffles off to Buffalo during “Blues For Hamp,” with a duet with Campbell on “Imagination” is a gorgeous collection of chimes and rhymes. The mood is genial and joyful, reminding you that this music was original to put a smile on your face, not make you scratch your head in bewilderment. A true treasure.

www.whalingcitysound.com