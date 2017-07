SEASONS OF PEPPER…Art Pepper: West Coast Sessions- Volume 3 Lee Konitz, Volume 4 Bill Watrous

Vintage late 70s and early 80s recordings by Art Pepper never before released in the US are slowly and finally becoming available to our ears. Better late than never!

Originally issued in Japan in 1982 as High Jingo, this album has Art Pepper with fellow West Coast alto saxist Lee Konitz along with Bob Magnusson/b, Michael Lang/p and John Dentz mixing standards and originals. The comparison of tones is a delight, as Konitz’s slightly acrid sound contrasts well with Pepper’s hotter yearnings. The team bounces through “S’Wonderful” and “Cherokee” while Lang gets a chance to shine on “Anniversary Song” and “High Jingo.” The highlight here is a sublime take of “The Shadow of Your Smile” with a delicate Konitz opening things up and Pepper switching to a dreamy clarinet to close out like Mariano Rivera. Classic and classy.

Pepper is actually a sideman on the 1979 Funk’n Fun album as trombonist Bill Watrous was the leader, along with Magnusson, Russ Freeman/p and Carl Burnett/dr. Watrous had a strong tone, and seems to push Pepper a bit on the torrid “Just Friends” while the two get haunting and stark on “Angel Eyes.” Pepper is delightfully lyrical on “When Your Lover Has Gone” and both get rich and schmaltzy on the Latin Lover’d “Begin the Beguine” while they bop with delight on “P. Town.” A real joy of listening to masters swinging at what they do best. Effortless for the time, and missing in today’s recipes

