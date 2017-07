RINGER OF THE WEEK****Charnett Moffett: Music From Our Soul

Bassist Charnett Moffett has had a stellar career as a sideman for the likes of Wynton Marsalis and Stanley Jordan, but on this album that he headlines, he shows a vision far beyond anything he’s previously promised. He collects a ton of chits from previous leaders/bandmates like Jordan, Cyrus Chestnut/p, drummers Jeff “Tain” Watts, Victor Lewis and Mike Clarke, and even includes a couple guest appearances by Pharaoh Sanders on this wide ranging and panoramic session.

The thirteen songs range from under a minute to just a tad under seven, so Moffett never overstays his welcome on any pieces or theme. He plays both electric and acoustic bass, and shows how to get swampy as Sanders, Jordan and Watts groove on a funky title track, while he goes bel canto with his acoustic bass with Chestnut on a delicate and resonate read of “Mood Indigo.” A version of Miles Davis’ “So What” have Jordan and Moffett flying with the wind, just before Jordan switches to piano for some intriguing drapery during “We Are Here to Play.” Creative guitar and bass lines dominate “Just Need Love” and the funky soul of “Mediterranean.” Moffett shows his bop chops as he spanks his bass on “Love in the Galaxies” and his modal madness with Sanders on a frenzied “Freedom Swing.” If he comes to town with this band, don’t miss out. WHEW!

