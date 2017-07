Putumayo Presents: Cuba! Cuba!, Putumayo Kids Presents: Cuban Playground

Cuban music for the young and old, but both albums are for all generations and for all times

Not only to do you get some exciting new sounds from contemporary Cuban artists, but a nice little daiquiri recipe is thrown in for the “adult” album. Not as if you need an extra incentive, as the sounds here are simply enthralling. There’s tons of sweet trumpet players on the various songs, ranging from a hip “A Buena Vista” by Soneros de Verdad to a toreador’d “Me Dieron la Clave” by Septeto Nacional Ignacio Pifiereiro. Folksy strums on the guitar take you to the town plaza on Armando Garzon/s Chan Chan” while visions of Pres Prado return with snappy horns on “Puente a Mi Gente” an d”Guajira.” Spicy salsa makes you bego for more o “El Carretero” and rich voices chant in the street on “Oriente.” This one’s a thrill, and cruises along like a ’61 Caddy with fins.