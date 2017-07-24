POPULAR JAZZ?!? Johnny Hamlin: The  Johnny Hamlin Quintet, Billy Ver Planck: And His Orchestra 1957-1958

By the mid 50s, the swing era was long gone, bebop was losing its luster, and rock and roll was slowly taking over as America’s most popular music. What was the reaction from the jazz world? Here are two recent reissues that answer the question.

Back in the mid-50s, jazz was trying to swing and still retain popularity. From Sand Diego, pianist and accordionist Johnny Hamlin carved out a successful career playing small group swing with a band that included Art Mooshagian/tp-bh-vtb, Leland Baska-Charles McFadden-wwinds, Ken Earnest/b and Donald Hamernick/dr. This single disc includes his two albums Polka Dots and Moonbeams and Powder Puff, with the leader mixing jazz standards with his own nifty originals.

He switches between bop oriented piano and thick sounding accordion as the mood suggests, creating a rich and thick texture on pieces like “Moonlight in Vermont” and “Powder Puff.” Hamlin’s piano bops well on “Polka Dots and Moonbeams” and is torrid on “Cyclone.” For his part McFadden rich on tenor during “Oh! Look at Me Now” and flue on a lovely “You Stepped Out of a Dream.” Mooshagian has a warm horn during the exotic “Shari” and mutes well on “Mood Indigo.” Almost all of the songs clock in between 3-4 minutes, so the focus is on harmony and melody, making the sounds and grooves accessible.

Trombonist Billy Ver Planck made a living in the studio as an arranger and conductor. This varied and very interesting two cd set has the trombonist/leader in a mixture of setting with some of the best artists around. Joe Wilder/tp, Phil Woods/as, Frank Tehak/ts, Bill Harris/tb, Gus Johnson/dr, Wendell Marshall/b, George Duvivier/b, Frank Wess/fl, Bobby Jaspar/fl-cl, Art Taylor/dr and Pepper Adams/bs are just some of the artists that played on albums ranging from bebop to dance to gospel.

To show his jazz bonafides, a four tune collection The Spirit of Charlie Parker includes a clever 3 flute delivery of a mellowed 0ut “Parker’s Mood” while “Now’s The Time” has Wess and Powell on bluesy flutes and “Ah-Leu-Cha” filled with delightful harmonies. The band hits hard on a riveting “Senor Blues” and “Play Girl Stroll” swings like vintage Basie. Vintage church spirituals are given a bluesy groove with a sanctified back beat as Wilder prances on “You Gotta Be A Good Man” and Harris takes the pulpit on “What Could I Do.” This two disc set, complete with liner notes and recording info, is a surprise treat that can get you dancing, spirit filled or bebopping. Hard combo to beat!

Fresh Sound Records

www.freshsoundrecords.com