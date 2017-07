Kelly’s Lot: Bittersweet

Lead by the husband and wife team of vocalist Kelly Zirbes and guitarist Perry Robertson, Kelly’s Lot feels like a West Coast answer to the Tedeschi Trucks Band; bluesy, earthy and filled with passionate grit. This latest album, with the usual suspects of Matt McFadden/b, Rob Zucca/g, Sebastian Sheehan/dr, Bill Johnston/sax, Dave Welch/tp, Bobby Orgel/key and newcomer Frank Hinojosa/harp still includes all of the old ingredients, but also brings some mellower moments reminiscent of the folk-rock days of the 70s.

Kelly Zirbes possesses a voice that is earnest, passionate and well travelled, but which can also go from rough and ready to tender and vulnerable in the drop of a coin. Hence, on acoustic guitar pieces such as “Come Home,” “On Fire” and the semi C&W “Thorn,” she can deliver credible tender moments that sound like something from the New Christy Minstrels. She’s still able to arm wrestle with the gents, with a smoky B3 blueser “Sleep,” and rockabilly laden “Stay Away” and bluesy soul eyed “About Her” that sits as well as anything by Delaney and Bonnie.

One of her winning facets is that not only does she write almost everything here, but her lyrics are a level above the norm, with messages about rising above the circumstances, having a positive attitude, and on the a cappella “Proud,” showing that love of the patriots of our country is something to literally sing about. She looks and sounds like the lady that just served you the hash browns at Bobby’s Diner, but serves the blue plate special of music in a way that keeps you coming back for seconds and thirds.

www.kellyslot.com