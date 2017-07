Ed Maina: In the Company of Brothers

Woodwind master Ed Maina has played with some of the masters of jazz during his career in the U of Miami Jazz Department, including Maynard Ferguson, Natalie Cole, Jaco Pastorius and Frank Sinatra. Here, he brings together a mix of originals with a soulful rotating team that includes Abraham laboriel/bi, Ira Sullivan/tp, Gabby Vivas/b, Rick Krive/keys, Abner Torres/dr and Jonathan Orriols/g for a family affair of sounds and moods.

The one “cover” is a rich duet with Maina on piccolo and Priscilla Wager on flute for a deeply thoughtful “Amazing Grace.” He has a rich sound on the alto sax on the hip “This is the Moment” along with a snappy trumpet section while he’s relaxed and romantic on clarinet and flute with seductive grooves on “You’re Still With Me.” Dave Cabrera’s electric guitar teams with Maina’s thick tenor on a rollicking “Priscilla” and the team gets into a Funky Chicken mood on a Headhunting “Freed Indeed” and everyone rocks out during a festive “Emela Chukwu” that includes both a prayer by Chuk Wu” and sizzling percussion. Lots to like here, and if nothing else, this album makes you want to send your musical child to this school for some real education!

www.edmaina.hearnow.com