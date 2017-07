David Bandman: Burn Notice

Few jazzers play the tuba these days, the last memorable one being Red Callender back in the post bop free 80s. With a team that includes Gerald Myles/dr, Tom Holtz/tuba, Doug Morgan/key, Ted Baker/ts and Paul Stephens/tp, Bandman is a “band man” in that he plays guitar, bass and keyboards himself in this torrid session.

If you’re worried about the cumbersome qualities of the instrument, just listen to Bandman shred through the wild chase scene on the rapid fire title track, while he does a hip unison bass line which sets up a rich bari solo on “Big Squeezy.” He sears through a 70s rocker “Huggin the Right” and teams up with the keyboards for a white knuckler roller coaster ride on “Holding the Biscuit.” Some easy grooves have him percolating on “Waiting For Mr. Slowpoke,” but for the most part this is macho, macho man material as the team flexes the biceps with a heavy backbeat on the funky “Shining Mr. Slicey.” This one could cause 2nd degree burns it’s so hot!

www.davidbandmanmusic.com