Ahmad Jamal: Marseille

At 87, legendary pianist Ahmad Jamal still sounds more fresh and personal than artists one third his age. His prototypical styled, highly influential but rarely imitated, is in rich display here with his team of Manolo Badrena/perc, James Cammack/b and Herlin Riley/dr. He mixes his original creations with rich interpretations, using silence as a note on loping cadences such as the gracefully percussive “Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child” ore using his deft touch as spicy accents as he skates like Sonja Henie on “Autumn Leaves.” His own “Pots En Verre” has his rich chords team up with some African groove, while the military sticks on “Baalbeck” includes funky timing of the ivories.

The title track is produced three times, the first a brooding instrumental rumble, second with Abd Al-Malik’s earnest rap and lastly a chanson evoked by Mina Agossi, all with moods that reflect various spirits of the beloved town. No laurels rested upon here; this is one to savor.

www.ahmadjamal.com