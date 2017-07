A NEW MEANING TO “PROGRESSIVE JAZZ”…Tina Raymond: Left Right Left

Drummer Tina Raymond puts together a thoughtful trio with Art Lande/p and Putter Smith/dr to create a musical discussion of political issues pertaining to American Progressive movement.

Musically, the album is impressively strong, with clever arrangements by the likes of Pete Seeger and Woody Guthrie o material like the upbeat and gospel themed “If I Had a Hammer” and the richly flowing “Pastures of Plenty” supplied by Smith’s pulse. Raymond delivers a clever military groove on a Monkish “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and Guthrie’s “Union Maid” is reflective while “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is uplifting and inspiring. Smith’s own “White Flight” is a bopping delight and Joan Baez’s “Saigon Bride” is delicately delivered.

If there were no liner notes asking for unity, I wouldn’t take issue with the fact that the arguably racist “Black National Anthem” (is there a “White National Anthem”) of songs about “White Flight” and dredging up arguments about Saigon and Baghdad don’t seem productive, particularly when no discussion from center or right are brought into her topics. Is this “Fair and Balanced”?