THE MERCEDES 80s…Cedar Walton/Pat Senatore/Billy Higgins: The V.I.P. Trio-Standards Volume 2

If you were a jazz fan, life was good in the 1980s. For just $5-10, you could go to one of a plethora of clubs and see artists ranging from Joe Henderson, Horace Silver, Zoot Sims, Lee Konitz and Chet Baker to Elvin Jones. Jazz clubs were all over the place; Donte’s, Catalina’s, The Jazz Bakery, Concerts By The Sea, The Lighthouse, Spazios and Charlie Os were just a few of the places you could hit any day of the week. There were nights were I’d go out with my buddies and hit three different clubs at night,starting at 8 and ending at one, and each show was SMOKING!

One of the hipper clubs was right on the Malibu coast. Pasquale’s was run by bassist Pat Senatore, who made his name with Herb Alpert back in the “Taste of Honey” and “ Lonely Bull” days. He, along with drummer Billy Higgins and pianist Cedar Walton comprised the “home rhythm section” for visiting artists when they’d come around on a tour. Not only that, but when they played, you could hear the waves outside creating a sublime rhythm section of its own. Was life really this good? YES!!

This is the second volume of recordings that this swinging trio made back in March of 1988, and it serves as a definition of what a jazz trio is supposed to sound like. Higgins, arguably the most joyful drummer in the history of jazz, is bouyant throughout, as he sashays with his brushes on “But Beautiful,” Shaps with the snare on the intro to “The Song Is You” and sizzles with delight on “Triste.” Senatore does a delightful line on “Autumn in New York” while Walton glistens on “What’s New” charms your socks off on “Prelude to a Kiss” and exudes passion on “Spring Is Here.” Together, they do a delightful Latin dance for “Fly Me To The Moon” as well as a sensuous “Blue Bossa.” Everything overflows with joy, reverie and class. Anyone got a time machine? If not, this disc is a close second.