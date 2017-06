THE LAST HURRAH…Larry Coryell’s 11th House: Seven Secrets

This album of the reunited and legendary 11th House with Larry Coryell/g, John Lee/b, Randy Brecker/tp, Alphonse Mouzon/dr and Julian Coryell/g was supposed to be the impetus for a statewide tour to remind everyone of how revolutionary and relevant the pioneering jazz-rock band was. Instead, with the untimely deaths of Coryell and Mouzon, we get the last will and testament of this important band, and it’s one worth hearing.

There are no re-hashings of old tunes; everything here is and sounds new, modern and fresh. The pulse is just right on the mix of horn and guitar during pieces like “Alabama Rhap Corollary” and the funky “Philly Flash” as the mix of Mouzon’s deep pulse and Coryell’s searching solos create an irresistible mix. The strings are in full shape as Dennis Haklar brings his acoustic axe to team with both Coryell’s on an intriguing “Dragon’s Way,” while Larry goes solo and acoustic on an enthralling “Molten Grace.” Mouzon adds some hip keyboards on his own “Having Second Thoughts,” “Zodiac,” and the title track while Brecker sounds like Some Skunk Funk on “Mudhen Blues” and “The Dip.” This is a reunion worth attending, as the current photo looks much better than the graduating class one.

