RINGER OF THE WEEK****JUMPIN’ THE BLUES!!! Chuck Willis: The Complete Singles As & Bs 1951-59

One of the truest and purest joys of music has to be the jumping blues, and few guys this side of Joe Turner did it better than Chuck Willis, who unfortunately left us at age 30 back in 1958, way before his career reached completion. This sumptuous 2 disc set includes all of his 45 rpm singles from Okeh and Atlantic, and not only does it give you either a renewed appreciation or needed introduction to this important artist, but it’s guaranteed to be the best party album you’ll ever play for your friends!

Because you are getting both A and B sides here, the music pretty much alternates moods, as singles did back in the 1950s. Therefore, it’s easy to figure out the ‘A’ sides like “It’s Ain’t Right to Treat Me Wrong,” “I Rule My House,” and “Caldonia” as they are infectious “jump” blues that dare you to sit still while the smoking tenors provided by Freddie Jackson, Gene Bargee and King Curtis sear through shuffling rhythms like flame thrower. Meanwhile, the ‘B’ sides are dominated by gloriously desultory blues, with Willis wailing on “I Tried” and “It’s Too Late Baby.”

Willis also had a number of top R&B hits, most notably the supple read of “CC Rider,” “My Story,” and “Going to the River,” but the most impressive is his definitive soul crusher, “It’s Too Late” where Willis gives it all he’s got, and he’s got a lot to give.

He was backed by some of the best orchestras around at the time, with King Curtis’ band with Teddy Charles/bib, Sammy Price/p, George Barnes/g and Joe Marshall/dr sitting in on the classic “What Am I Living For” and Quincy Jones’ Orchestra providing the stomping backdrop for “I Can Tell.” An d”Rin-Ding-Doo.” Willis’ style gradually evolved over the years, as doo-wop and a thing called “rock and roll” started getting popular, so the last few sessions reflect the singer trying to change with the times. Even here, he’s head and shoulders of what was on the “white” airwaves. Here’s a good opportunity to see what you’ve been missing, and it’s quite a bit!

