RINGER OF THE WEEK****Jimmy Greene: Flowers-Beautiful Life Volume 2

A few years ago, saxist Jimmy Greene released Beautiful Life, a heartfelt album dedicated to her 6 year old daughter who was murdered in the tragic Sandy Hook attack. Volume 2 picks up with Greene, a devout Christian, still coming to peace with his life moving forward with songs associated with his daughter and memories associated with her.

A team including Otis Brown II/dr, Kevin Hays-Renee Rosnes/key, Mike Moreno/g, Ben Williams John Patitucci/b, Jeff “Tain” Watts/dr and guest vocalists create rich and intimate moods like the cheerful “Big Guy” and the dancing “Stanky Leg” with Greene’s happy soprano and Rogerio Boccato’s peppy percussion. Sheena Rattai’s lithe vocals penetrate deeply on a gentle “Flowers” while Jen Baylor delivers tender lyrics with Greene’s breathy tenor on “Someday.” Greene reaches a wide swath of emotions as he reflects the date of his daughter’s murder n “December,” with anger, questioning and final resignation and peace all emitted from Greene’s Jonah-like solo. This is an album deep in feelings, with messages about family, faith and relationships mentioned in the liner notes and felt on each note. Important music about important faith issues.

www.jimmygreene.com