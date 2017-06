Red Hot: A Celebration of Sun Records

The legendary label that birthed rock and roll, rockabilly, and Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Roy Orbison (to name just a few) is given a fitting tribute here on this album that have proceeds going to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. If the cause isn’t enough to convince you to purchase the album, the music itself should; it has re-creations of some of the swingingest sounds from Memphis, by stars old and new.

The most venerable, and verifiable, of the artists has to be the King of the Chtlin’ Circuit, Bobby Rush, who makes his harp howl like an alley cat on (what else?) “Tough Titty.” Some Gene Vincent-styled sounds come from John Paul Keith on “Red Cadilacc and a Black Mustage” while Patsy Cline-inspred Valerie June teams with twanging guitars on “Sure to Fall (in Love With You.” Luther Dickenson and Alvin Youngblood Hart growl on “Moanin’ at Midnight” and Folsom Prison Blues” respectively, and Amy La Vern coos during “Ten Cats Down.” Jimbo Mathus does his Jerry Lee Lewis boogie on “High School Confidential” while you’ll feel you’re at the last song at the VFW on the two stepping “Ways of a Woman in Love” by Bryan Hayes.

Most veteran guitarists say that the main characteristic missing in today’s musicians is the abilty to swing; this album is a reminder of the importance of that key ingredient in both music and life.

