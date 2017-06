OLD SCHOOL GRADUATE…Oleta Adams: Third Set

Vocalist and keyboardist Oleta Adams has been on the scene for almost half a century, making a respectable living in lounges and piano bars worldwide. This album is like a musical version of Our Town, capturing the rhythm of a typical night that is filled with tender mercies.

Her team of James Harrah/g, John Pena/b and John Cushon/dr is in the pocket and also flexible enough to roll with the punchesthe team sounds relaxed as Adams’ sorghum voices gets funky on “It’s Alright With Me” and her own “Wildted Roses.” Her piano touch is lovely and well times, sounding folksy on “Evolution” and “Rhythm of Life” while having Cushon provide a tribal beat for an earthy read of “Blowin’ in the Wind.” A couple pieces by Joni Mitchell have h er soulful on “Don’t Interrupt the Sorrow” and lyrical on “River,” while Nina Simone’s “Do I Move You” has her slinking into the naugahyde. This blue plate special is filling and sticks to your ribs, filled with protein.

www.oletaadams.com