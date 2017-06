LATIN LIVES… Battle of Santiago: La Migra, Las Cafeteras: Tastes Like LA

Is it South of the Border, or just East LA?

This eleven song collection by The Battle of Santiago is filed with urgent and electric mixes of garage rock and free jazz. Dark tones and tenor saxes rumble with electric guitar riffs and thunderous drums on “Aguanileo” while free flying sopranos float over the percussion on “Rumba Libre.” Vocal choruses are heard on “Pa’ Bailar” with urgency while thick guitar, bass and drums pound the pavement on “Cimarron,” Barasu-Ay Pts 1+2.” Head bangers from the south.

Based in LA, the team of Daniel Jesus French/voc/key, David Flores/requinto, Denise Carlos/voc, Jose Cano/perc, Hector Flores/voc, and Leah Rose Gallegos/perc/voc mix music and politics on this accessibly musical and socially complex release. There’s a lot of street fest fun as on the festive “Tiempos De Amor” and the mariachi meets indie “Vamos to the Beach.” The luscious strummed strings give a traditional feel to the reggae-ish “Paletero” and the sensuous “Apache” as Carlos is in rich vocal form. Thing get a bit social conscious as a Joan Baez intro’d “This Land Is Your Land” segues into a frenetic dance, while “Senor Presidente” and “If I Was President” have messages for the current political environment. Musically enjoyable, a few points may make for discussion on Fox News.

www.battleofsantiago.com

www.lascafeteras.com