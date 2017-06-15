JAZZ TRIOS! Mike Longo Trio: Only Time Will Tell, Organissimo: B3tles, The Pete Malinverni Trio: Heaven

Pianist Mike Long pumps his bebopping hear in a trio setting with Paul West/b and Lewis Nash/dr. The password is swing on this session, with the trio getting into a bossa mood on Longo’s “Stepping Up” and taking the show tune “Tomorrow” and giving it a samba jive. Longo’s touch and drive are exquisite, having some fun on a loopy read of Thelonious Monks’ “Brilliant Corners” and letting West’s bass dig in on “Nutty.” Nash is a master of the cymbal riding along during a nifty “Bohemia After Dark” and slinks and slithers with West on a fun “ Exactly Like You” and the obscure ditty “Ruby.” Longo’s touch hits the right stride during Eubie Blake’s chestnut “Memories of You” while his own “Why Not Me” is as playful as Silly Putty and just as elastic. This is how a working trio should sound.

The Beatles get a Hammond B3 tribute delivered by Jim Alfredson/B3-synth, Lawrence Barris/g and Randy Marsh/dr. The grooves run deep here, with Barris delivering some hip solos in the tradition of George Benson and Grant Green on the funky reads of “ Taxman” and “Come Together.” The team shuffles to delight on “Can’t By Me Love” and get acid jazzy on “Within You Without You.” Alfredson pulls out all the stops on a rich “I Will” and a churchy “The Long And Winding Road.” Lots to love here.

Eternity gets focused on with pianist Pete Malinverni and his team of Ben Allison/b and Akira Tana/dr. His wife’s untimely death in 2012 caused Malinverni to think deeply about life beyond the grave to make sense out of life on earth, and this ten song collection focuses on the eternal destiny that we all hope for, and is promised in the Bible. Upbeat reads of Duke Ellington’s “Heaven” serve as one part of the spectrum while Malinverni’s read of “Psalm 23” is more meditative and hopeful to “dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” Alto saxist Steve Wilson makes the traditional spiritual “Wade in the Water” boppy,while Karin Allyson is quite folksy in the rural church on “Shenandoah.” Jon Faddis’muted horn penetrates the deep longings for the Eternal City on “Come Sunday” and Allison pluges deep with the pianist on a heartfelt “Eili Eili.” As CS Lewis once said, “anything not eternally focused is eternally obsolete. “ This album lasts.

www.mikelongojazz.com

www.organissimo.org

www.petemalinverni.com