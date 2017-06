FRANK AT HIS FINEST…Frank Sinatra: The Timex Shows Vol 1 and 2

Here’s the Frank Sinatra that you remember best, back in the late 50s and early 60s, when the “new thing” was Elvis and Old Blue Eyes was the spokesman for the culture. The pair of dvds has him both in concert and tv, and the results are both nostalgic and inspiring.

The Timex Shows Vol 1 has Sinatra on TV , first appearing on October 19, 1959 with Dean Martin, Mizti Gaynor and Bing Crosby, with a quick appearance by Jimmy Durante. You get Sinatra in great form on “Day In, Day Out” and a cozy medly of standards with Bing, Dean and Frank, while Mitz and Frank have fun with “Talk To Me.” There is also a broadcast from Dec 1959 with Sinatra teaming with Ella Fitzgearld on “can’t We Be Friends,” and Ella on her own on a swinging “Just You, Just Me.” With the Hi-Los, Siantra does a rich “I’ll Never Smile Again” while with Red Norvo’s band he bops to “Too Marvelous For Words” and woos on “ Here’s That Rainy Day.” This set is a gem.

The Second Volume of the Timex shows has a Feb 15, 1960 broadcast that includes a fascinating love fest with Eleanor Roosevelt on “High Hopes,” with Sinatra sounding more at home with the luscious Lena Horne on a medley of Harold Arlen songs like “Stormy Weather” and “Get Happy.” The real treat is the historic May 12, 1960 show that, while including hip sets with Sammy Davis Jr on “All The Way,” is best known for Elvis Presley’s first TB appearance since returning from the army. The clash of civilizations is glorious as the two icons do a round on “Witchcraft/Love Me Tender” while Presley goes it alone on “Stuck on You.” This is one for the books!

