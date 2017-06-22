FEMMES FATAL…Sarah Partridge: Bright Lights and Promises, Julia Fordham: The Language of Love, Rozina Patkai: Paraiso Na Terra, Fay Claassen: Luck Child

Vocalist Sarah Partridge subtitles her recent album “Redefining Janis Ian” as she takes a Baker’s Dozen of the melancholy songwriter and gives the songs a new attitude and musical boost. She teams with a jazzy group of Allen Farnham/p, Bill Moring/b, Tim Horner/dr, Paul Meyers/ag, Ben Stein/eg, Scott Robinson/woodwinds,and Ben Williams/tb on upbeat bopping atmospheres such as “I’m Still Standing” and hip boppers such as “Silly Habits.” There’s a gospel groove on “Belle of the Blues” and she gets peppy and confident even with Ian herself joining in on the vocals on “A Quarter Past Heartache.” Robinson’s flute creates an impressionistic mood on the famous “At Seventeen” and Partridge herself is able to get intimate with Meyers on “Forever and a Day” and get harrowing on “Matthew.” Still, most f the time there is little victimhood here, and she makes the outlook bright.

Janice Ian’s “At Seventeen” is also featured on Julia Fordham’s recent album, but it’s done with a sensuous bossa groove, along with clever adaptations of other Boomer hits. She uses her husky toned voice for a cabaret cool read of “Call Me” while delivering a Kind of Blue pulse to “Alone Again (Naturally).” “I’m Not In Love” has some dark hues delivered by pianist Grant Mitchell, hereas Ramon Stagnaro delivers a rich classical guitar serenade with Fordham on an ebullient “Fragile” and “The Morning After.” Harry Kim’s horn and the rhythm team of Herman Matthew/dr and David Pilch/b produce a peppy “Sir Duke” and the original “Like You Used to Do” is a dreamy misty of voice. Clever and accessible.

Hungarian vocalist Rozina Patkai delves into the world of Brazilian and France on this exotic and sensuous album for latin lovers. She teams up with Aron Talas/p, Marton Soos/b, Andras Des/perc, Balazs Cseh/dr, Marton Fenyvesi/g, and Matyas Toth/g along with guests including a string quintet for a rich variety of ebullient moods. She has an earthy tone to her voice, singing in Portuguese on the folksy “Dia O Dia” and dreamy title track,” while going French chanson for the bohemian “Vie Diluvienne” and English on the traditional toned “Sea Song.” Modern Brazilian pop is felt with Wayne Tucker’s trumpet on ”Fotos De Verae” while “Passagem” is breezy along with Patkai’s coy lilt. Inviting and alluring.

Warm toned vocalist Fay Claassen mixes tradition with modern on this album that puts a fresh coat of paint on a variety of tunes. The team of Olaf Polzien/p, Peter Tiehuis/g, Ingmar Heller/b, Paul Heller/reeds deliver an rich pulse for a 21st Century read of “God Bless the Child” and go a bit of Broadway on “A House is Not A Home.” She sounds comfy and inviting as she delivers a message on “Luck Child” and shows some bluesy and Country grit on a fun read of Paul Simon’s “One Trick Pony.” Most impressive of all is her use of voices on the lovely journey of “Fay” while going dark with harmonies on ”In A Sentimental Mood” and luminous with guitar effects on “Blackbird.” Chances taken that are well spent.

www.originarts.com

www.juliafordham.com

www.rozinapatkai.com

www.challengerecords.com