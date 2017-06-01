FAMOUS FATHERS

CSUN'S PERFORMING ARTS JUST POSTED IT'S 17-18 SEASON WHICH INCLUDES MACEO PARKER 10/19, MILES ELECTRIC BAND 03/01, CLAYTON-HAMILTON ORCHESTRA

04/10 CECILE MCLORIN SALVANT 04/18-19, TERENCE BLANCHARD 05/01-02, WWW.VALLEYPERFORMINGARTSCENTER.ORG

THE BROAD STAGE JUST ANNOUNCED IT'S 17-18 SEASON WITH JOHN MAYALL 08.25, BETTYE LAVETTE 09.23, STANLEY CLARKE 10.14 AND HIROMI 11.13 GET INFO AT WWW.THEBROADSTAGE.COM

CHECK OUT JAZZ ON TV WITH "THE JAZZ CREATIVE". HERE'S THE LINK: http://www.allmusictelevision.net/#!the-jazz-creative-tv/qu3rp

ON MONDAYS JAZZ IS HELD IN TARZAN WITH CATHY SEGAL-GARCIA. INFO AT WWW.1118DEGREESLA,COM

EVERY TUESDAY-JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT IN BURBANK. THIS MONTH'S GUEST LIST INCLUDING JIM FOX IS AT WWW.VIVACANTINA.COM

JUNE 1 MELISSA MORGAN SINGS IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

JUNE 1-4 ROY HARGROVE BLOWS INTO TOWN. INFO AT WWW.CATALINAJAZZCLUB.COM

JUNE 2 JUDY COLLINS COMES BACK TO THE CANYON. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

JUNE 2 YNGWIE MALSTEEM SLASHES UP LA. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

JUNE 3 & 8 JEAN-LUC PONTY COMES TO LA. INFO AT WWW.CANYONCLUB.NET

JUNE 4 THE BLACK MARKET OPENS IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

JUNE 6 CHRIS POTTER HITS LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

JUNE 8 BILL CUNLIFF'S BIG BAND WITH HARRY ALLEN SWING DOWNTOWN. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

JUNE 9 HUDSON WITH JOHN SCOFIELD & JACK DEJOHNETTE COME TO SANTABARBARA. INFO AT WWW.LOBERO.ORG

JUNE 9 GORDON GOODWIN'S LITTLE PHAT BAND HITS LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

JUNE 9 THE COMMODORES BRING A BRICKHOUSE TO CHUMASH. INFO AT WWW.CHUMASHCASINO.COM

JUNE 9-10 MARK DE CLIVE-LOWE HITS LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

JUNE 10 CAROL BACH-Y-RITA SINGS IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

JUNE 10 LEGENDARY ALBERT LEE STRINGS UP THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

JUNE 10-11 THE ANNUAL PLAYBOY JAZZ FESTIVAL COMES TO THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL. INFO AT WWW.HOLLYWOODBOWL.COM

JUNE 15 GEOFF ALPERT BLOWS HIS TRUMPET IN THE VALLEY. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

JUNE 16 AMBROSE AKINMUSIRE BRINGS HIS HORN TO LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

JUNE 16-17 MARQUIS HILL BLOWS INTO LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

JUNE 16-17 MICHAEL LANDAU HITS THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

JUNE 17 THE MOODY BLUES HIT THE BOWL. INFO AT WWW.HOLLYWOODBOWL.COM

JUNE 17 KIKI EBSEN GIVES TRIBUTE TO JONI MITCHELL. INFO AT WWW.VITELLOSJAZZ.COM

JUNE 18 JOHN MELLENCAMP WITH CARLENE CARTER AND EMMYLOU HARRIS COME TO THE GREEK. INFO AT WWW.LAGREEKTHEATRE.COM

JUNE 20-21 JULIAN CORYELL GIVES TRIBUTE TO ELEVENTH HOUSE. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

JUNE 21 KING CRIMSON GETS SCHIZOID AT THE GREEK. INFO AT WWW.LAGREEKTHEATRE.COM

JUNE 23 JUDY WEXLER SINGS IN BEL AIR. INFO AT WWW.VIBRATOGRILLJAZZ.COM

JUNE 24 ANNA MJOLL ALL STARS HIT THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

JUNE 23-24 WALTER SMITH III COMES TO LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

JUNE 24 LEGENDARY BUSTER WILLIAMS CELEBRATES HIS 75TH BIRTHDAY IN LA. INFO AT WWW.JAZZBAKERY.ORG

JUNE 28 VARDAN OVSEPIAN & SUSAN LEIB DUET IN LITTLE TOKYO. INFO AT WWW.BLUEWHALEMUSIC.COM

JUNE 28 GROOVE LEGACY FILLS THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

JUNE 30 DOUG WEBB'S ALL STARS STUFF THE POTATO. INFO AT WWW.THEBAKEDPOTATO.COM

AUG 4 QUINCY JONES PRESENTS ELI TEPLIN. INFO AT WWW.THEBROADSTAGE.ORG

NOV 30 ANAT COHEN TENTET COMES TO CSUN. INFO AT WWW.VALLEYPERFORMINGARTSCENTER.ORG