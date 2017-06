DUETS! Billy Jones: 3’s A Crowd, Mikko Innanen & Sim Laihonen: April Fools

Duets come in various shapes and sizes. Here are two unique ways that pairs can work.

Drummer Billy Jones teams up with various East and West Cast musicians ranging from voice to vibes for ten get togethers. Some are completely free improvisations such as Gary Meek’s tenor wresting math n “For John and Elvin” and the mystical flute from Kenny Stahl on “Just Above the Clouds” while Scotty Wright’s voice has a Kurt Elling twinge on the richly wordless “Chang of the Soul.” John Vanore’s trumpet sighs during the hip “The Call” and Jones’ brushes team well with pianist Mick Rossi’s ivory and string plucking during “Ellie’s Dream.” All throughout, Jones knows when to hold ‘em and when to fold ‘em, featuring the taste of a master chef.

Hold on tights, as it’s a wild ride on this 2 cd collection of 17 duets between drummer Simo Laihonen and reed-woodwind wonder Mikko Innanen. The songs range from quick two minute romps like the thunderous “When Harry Met Sonny” to the crash and burn “Let’s Rock,” both featuring Innanen’s searing tenor. Gongs and percussion create eerie moods as on the flute-like utterances during “On the Volga” while Laihonen’s drums thump on “Caretaker’s Dirge” and create a cataclysmic climax on “Funky Bathtub.” A sonic food fight?

www.acrerecording.net

www.eclipse-music.net