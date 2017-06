‘BONES COME ALIVE…David L. Harris: Blues I Felt, John Yao Quintet: Presence

Sliding or plunging, the trombone still has lots to say

Here’s a guy that lives a double life on a single album. David L. Harris hails from New Orleans and p lays the trombone like he was weaned on Duke Ellington’s “Jungle” Orchestra of the 20s and 30s. Growls, plungers, hats and mutes create a multitude of sounds in the line of “Tricky” Sam Nanton as he teams up wit Shea Pierre/p, Jasen/b and Miles Labat/dr on pieces such as “The Point To See” an earthy take of Ellington’s own “Mood Indigo,” and “Old Man Speaks.” Then, he’s also got a post bop feel as he tears into a tune such as “A Pisces’ Dream” or a swinging title track like a modern cat, but even more impressive are his vocals; he’s got a rich tenor of a voice and mixes it with his plunger’d horn on “Bein ‘ Green” and has fun with Weaver on a bopping “Moody’s Mood For Love.” Throughout the session is a “Big Easy” mood to the adventure, as Harris seduces you with his charm.

Trombonist John Yao teams with a left leaning team of Jon Irabagon/ss-sss, Randy Ingram/p-key, Peter Brendler/b and Shawn Baltazor/dr for some frisky originals. The horns get adventurous on the quirky ”Tight Rope” and adventurous “Over The Line” while Yao is as smooth as silk on “Presence” and the gently bopping “Nightfall.” The rhythm team is nimble on the uptempo “Bouncy’s Bounce” while the team creates a hazy melody that floats like cirrus clouds on “M. Howard.” Adventurous, searching and yet accessible.

www.davidlharrismusic.com

www.johnyao.com