Ambrose Akinmusire: A Rift in Decorum

Trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire demonstrates that he’s arrived as one of the upper echelon of jazz artists on this double disc set. First, the fact that he’s recording at the Village Vanguard is a tell tale sign of his status. Secondly, the concert with his team of Sam Harris/p, Harish Raghaven/b and Justin Brown/dr confirms that he is on a career ascent, bringing in new and exciting sounds and ideas as the boundaries and expressions of jazz continue to stretch under his tutelage.

Akinmusire’s sound is fragile and expressive, eschewing the macho tone of a Hubbard or Morgan for a more sensitive Dorham or Mitchell line of interpretation. Even with intricate rhythms as on “Response” or flailing drumming during “Trumpet Sketch” Akinmusire is able to have his horn cry and plead, whether over the extroverted pulse or as an intro, as on the latter where the delicate balance of horn and rhythm turns into an AK47 automatic firing range. With Harris’s plaintive support and gracious throb, Akinmusire is able to space out notes on “Taymor’s World” and form a post bop collective, whle the team shows an ability to veer through avalanches on the highway as they pop in the 4 Wheel Drive as they careen through a Mad Hatter’s Ride of “Brooklyn.”

Each teammate gets a chance in the spotlight, usually as an introduction; Harris is full fisted in his stride during “Piano Sketch,” Raghaven is flexible and deep on “Condor” and Brown snaps everyone to attention on “Withered” before the dark and cataclysmic “Umteyo” which closes the marathon set. The moods are intense and serious, with each member displaying a game face. The team is currently on tour; coming to the Jazz Bakery June 16, and you won’t want to miss this one!

www.bluenote.com