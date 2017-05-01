THE ORIGINAL AND STILL ULTIMATE “JAM” BAND…The Allman Brothers Band: The Fox Box

Back in the 1970s, the Allman Brothers band, boasting the mix of twin lead guitars and smoky Hammond organ, became not only one of the most popular bands with “hit” songs like “Melissa” and “Revival,” but they also created a legend for marathon concerts that was able to showcase their talents as musicians, creating, perfecting and defining what became known as “Southern Blues-Rock.” Celebrating their 35th year together back in 2004, founding members Gregg Allman/key, Jaimoe/dr and Butch Trucks/dr brought together their then-current team of twin guitar-slide guitarists Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge/b and Marc Quinones/perc for a three night stand at the famous Fox Theatre in Atlanta. Not only was each concert (lasting from 2 ½-3-1/2 hours) recorded in fantastic fidelity, and not only was the band “on” for the three nights, but of the 53 songs, only “Dreams” is repeated, and each version is taken with a change in soloists, so these guys have put together the definitive collection of their material. And, because it is from only 10 years ago, the rhythm section has much more of a “swing” than a “rock” feel, so the music flows much more easily than in the more “primitive” 1970s.

As far as their reputation for being the prototypical “jam” band, just take a listen to the 29 minute “Black Hearted Woman” or 43 (!) minute take of “In Memory f Elizabeth Reed, which includes a hip solo by Burbridge that includes “Georgia On My Mind.” The searing “Whipping Post” swirls with guitar licks to a rousing climax, and “Hoochie Coochie Man” opens with Trucks and Haynes making their strings scream with agony.

Allman’s voice is in great form on pieces lick the rolling and tumbling “ Southbound” and the laconic “Ai’nt Wastin’ Time No Mo re” while Haynes fits in as he sings on a co uple of ringers; the dramatic cover of “Layla” and a Make-The-Band-Jealous treatise of “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down.” A couple of surprises pop up when Susan Tedeschi jumps on stage to sing “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright” which actually sounds like the blueprint for the band she eventually formed with her husband. Butch Trucks’ son Vaylor gets to ship out his guitar for a bluesy “One Way Out” and Rob Baracco sits at the keys for “The Same Thing and “Elizabeth Reed.” The walkaway from the shows is that, in retrospect, one can hear the germinations of the Tedeschi-Trucks band; with a few horns and added vocals by the Mrs, you’re all set.

The songs themselves have held up incredibly well over the years, sounding timeless, since their original idea has caught on and has been imitated by a thousand copycats. Don’t settle for the fakes; invest here and get the real deal. You’ll be glad.

www.allmanbrothersband.com