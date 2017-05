The Jazz Bakery’s “Moveable Feast” Presents: Peter Erskine’s “Dr. Um” Band @ The Moss Theatre 05.12.17

Although he’s been part of some of the most important bands ranging from Maynard Ferguson to Steps Ahead and Weather Report, drummer Peter Erskine demonstrated Friday night at the Moss Theatre that he has no intention of resting on his musical laurels or hardys. In fact, with his recent “Dr. Um” band that he leads with Bob Sheppard/ts-ss, John Beasley/key and Benjamin Shephard/b, he is able to bring the best of all his past worlds into a swinging mix of both electronic and acoustic jazz for a fresh and new sound.

Material such as “Lost Page” and “Hawaiian Bathing Suit” had the drummer able to amalgamate both bluesy grooves and peppy bop as Beasley contributed rich thick fusion laced drapery to Sheppard’s fervent tenor while bassist Shephard weaved through the textures with some slinky bass lines. The moody “Sprite” included a dainty mix of soprano sax teaming with Beasley’s celestial keyboard seasonings as the electric bassist slithered like a black mambo and Erskine’s brushes sashayed like Fred Astaire.

Funky and deep grooves were never far from the landscape, as the laid back “Dreamsville” featured Beasley’s subconsciously sensuous keys to some rubbernecking bass forms, and “Solar Steps” mixed hard bop and impressionistic colors before Erskine popped the clutch and had the team bear down with Beasley contributing some major Headhunting on the vamping keys. Beasley also brought a soulful strut to the get down gospel’d “Hipnotherapy” as Sheppard’s tenor preached the word like a Baptist minister.

Using his sticks as a riding crop, Erskine got the band into a torrid gallop on the snappy “Eleven Eleven” and with his torrid duet with Shephard halfway through the race here, or while using brushes on the relentlessly pulsed “Northern Cross,” the veteran drummer showed that no one, and I mean NO ONE is able to lock a team into an energetic groove like Dr. Um, who delivered a perfect 90 minute prescription for curing the musical blues.

