Roy Orbison: Black & White Night

This cd/blue-ray dvd is a celebration of the 30 year anniversary of Roy Orbison’s TV “Comeback” in 1987. The original TV special was filmed at the Cocoanut Grove club in Los Angeles, and while both he and it are gone, Orbison’s voice, persona and style are wonderfully captured here.

Orbison is in excellent voice here, even though he didn’t live much past this date; he shows a slight strain on pieces like “Leah” but is wonderfully operatic on the dramatic climax “It’s Over” and sings like Pagliacci on the aria “Running Scared.” The supporting “TCB” band of James Burton/g, Glen Hardin/p, Jerry Scheff/b and Ron Tutt/dr are spot on, able to do a rockabilly on “Mean Woman Blues” or a Mercy beat on “Blue Angel.” Extra strings come in for added textures at just the right time.

There are tons of guests here, including Jackson Browne, JD Souther, Tom Waits, Bruce Springsteen, Elvis Costello and Bonnie Raitt among others contributing background vocals or solos, but in all honesty when compared to Orbison they come off as posers trying to imitate the real deal. It’s like watching kids play army in front of their WWII vet dad. Some added alternative versions of pieces such as “Oh, Pretty Woman” on the cd and “Uptown” and “Candy Man” for the dvd make this an essential purchase for people who want to hear a true individual.

www.royorbison.com