RINGER OF THE WEEK****Stephane Wrembel: The Django Experiment I & II

Gypsy-inspired guitarist Stephane Wrembel gives tribute to the iconic Django Reinhardt through sound and compositions, but he doesn’t stay glued to the mid 20th Century on this pair of exciting discs. Both albums consist of the leader with Thor Jensen/g, Ari Folman Cohen/b, Nick Anderson/dr and Nick Driscoll/sax-cl, but there are slight variations between the two albums.

Volume I has some lively and fun tunes in the Hot Club Quintet style with a lovely “Nuages” and two stepping “Dinette” while the team gallops like a bunch of stallions on “Place de Broukere.” The team does some complex harmonization of “Troublant Bolero” and Wrembel’s own “Place de Broukere” has post modern touches. This one’s an easy fit into the Belgian swing genre.

Volume II starts off with a free wheeling alto sax solo by Driscoll on the assertive red of “Douce Ambiance” and the team rocks heard on “Nanoc.” Driscol’s soprano bounces to the boppy “Double Scotch” and on clarinet swings hard on “Songe D’Automne.” Wrembel himself is always faithful in time and on selection to his inspiration, gorgeously strumming on “Anouman” and milking every note on “Tears.” Django adapts well to the 21st Century!

