Mark Winkler: The Company I Keep

“Whoever walks with the wise becomes wise, but the companion of fools will suffer harm.” Proverbs 13:20

Judging by this album, vocalist and composer Mark Winkler is a wise man. He surrounds himself with LA’s finest, and produces yet another strong album in an already impressive catalogue. He’s got a shark skin suit style of delivery; clear, hip and slightly understated, and he makes it work amazingly well on this album.

Winkler mixes his own lyrics with clever covers such as Prince’s “Strollin’” and Donald Fagen’s “Walk Between the Raindrops” while also putting his own signature to “Lucky to Be Me” and “Here’s To Life.” Of these, Winkler teams up with a fun and winsome Jackie Ryan with some hip horns on “Walk…” while he is subdued and yet clear with gentle support by Larry Koonse/g and company on “Strollin.” He goes cabaret intimate with pianist Rich Eames on “Here’s to Life” and sincerely heart on sleeve with David Benoit/p, Lyman Medieros/b and Bob Sheppard/cl on “Lucky To Be Me.”

Winkler doffs his beret and goes Left Bank with Don Shelton/cl and Paul Cartwright/vio on a bon vivant “Midnight In Paris” and gets cozy with Sara Gazarek as they sing along with Josh Nelson/p, John Clayton/b, Jeff Hamilton/dr and Bob Sheppard/ts on “Rainproof.” Winkler’s got a clever way with words, and intriguing stories to tell a on the parlor “Love Comes Quietly” and the reflective “The Sum.” He’s able to go streetwise hip with Claire Martin and a horn section on a swaggering “Stolen Moments” or wistful in a piano trio setting on “They Can’t Take That Away From Me.” Another impressive delivery from the Jerome Kershaw of vocalists.

He’ll be at Catalina’s May 31 for the debut of the album. Go see him!

