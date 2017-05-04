LEO’S DEN…Ensemble 5: Live Featuring Elliott Levin, Frank Gratkowski & Simon Nabatov: Mirthful Myths, Stuart Popejoy: Pleond, Loz Speyer’s Inner Space: Life On The Edge

UK based Leo Records continues to push the status quo with four new and free wheeling releases.

Ensemble 5 consists of Heinz Geisser/perc, Fridolin Blumer/b, Reto Staub/p, Robert Morgenthaler/tb and the addition of Elliott who adds poetry to his flute and tenor playing. There are only a pair of songs here, both clocking in at around 35 minutes. The “live” recording features the first song with spoken prose leading to loose rhythm support before Levin’s flute floats over some percussion discussion, leading to Mogenthaler’s trombone veering into a three point landing. The second piece features growling trombone, pounding piano, and thunderous percussion coming in waves like a malarial fever, including hot flashes of sweat. Freedom is never free!

Frank Gratkowski brings alto sax, clarinet and bass clarinet to team up with Simon Nabatov’s piano on six pieces of intimate improvisation. On bass clarinet, there are dreamy and noir moments on “At The Beginning” while he huffs and puffs to piano keys and strings being popped on ”Three Tamed Furies.” Nabatov uses his string again, this time like a banjo while Gratkowski whirls around like bees on “Eirene All Around” while the pianist pounds on a stark and aggressive “Cloud Gatherer Awakes.” Lots of intuition, sometimes swirling in your head and other times reaching your viscera.

Bass guitarist Stuart Popejoy leads a team of Sarah Bernstein/vio, Avram Fefer/as, Steve Swell/tb and Kenny Wolleson/vib-dr through one, count ‘em, one song that is just under an hour in length and is indexed at close to seven minute intervals, probably for am radio play. The music is surprisingly accessible, with chamber jazz vibes mixing with a sighing alto with lyrical violin musings leading to some interaction between trombone and drums to form a deep groove. Trombone, alto sax and vibes chant along before slowly turning into an avalanche that ways and rocks to an exciting climax. No real strong theme, but lots of interesting hints.

Loz Speyer plays trumpet and flugelhorn along with Chris Biscoe/as/c, Rachel Musson/ts-ss, Olie Brice/b and Gary Willcox/dr through the most conventional of the four releases. Pieces like “Long Road” are concise, but open minded, as you get some unison bop lines on “From A to B to Infinity” but also some frenetic tenor work. Angles similar to vintage Charles Mingus are felt on “Thick and Thin” while Biscoe’s alto boogaloos to “Unfold Enfold.” Freebop, but still in the pocket.

